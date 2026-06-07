George Tronsrue: America’s Arctic Blind Spot

Most Americans may be surprised to learn that for nearly three decades, the United States has relied on a small Norwegian island above the Arctic Circle for its strategic satellite infrastructure.

Svalbard Satellite Station, in Norway’s Svalbard Islands, serves as a crucial communication asset for polar-orbiting satellites. This infrastructure supports government agencies such as NOAA, NASA, and USGS, as well as US military operations, and is constantly moving massive streams of critical data, imagery, weather intelligence, and communications traffic.

That arrangement between the United States and Norway made sense back when the Arctic was viewed as an afterthought. But the Arctic is no longer secondary.

It is rapidly becoming a contested geopolitical arena where Russia and China are expanding their ambitions, where military activity is increasing, and where critical infrastructure is becoming a target. In fact, the Pentagon noted that Chinese and Russian Navy ships “operated together in international waters off the coast of Alaska, and the Chinese Coast Guard and Russian Federal Security Service signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime law enforcement.” Russian aggression toward Svalbard, in particular, is hardly a state secret.

Yet, the United States, still heavily dependent on this foreign ground infrastructure, has not caught up. In one of the most strategically vulnerable regions on earth, we are woefully behind.

As technology advances at breakneck speed, and cyber threats become all too common, relying so heavily on a single hub is increasingly risky. Svalbard is connected to the Norwegian mainland via two fiber optic cables, so the possibility of disrupted access to Svalbard is not an “if” but a “when,” and the consequences could be dire. Our defense operations, intelligence gathering, weather forecasting, missile warning systems, and government communications could all face dangerous disruptions because we lack critical U.S. redundancy.

The uncomfortable truth is that, though we are an Arctic nation, we have allowed a volatile and vulnerable scenario to emerge, and it is not being addressed by policymakers quickly enough.

At Quintillion, a company that operates solely in the Arctic, we have been focused on this issue for a while. In 2021, we completed construction on the world’s northernmost commercial satellite ground station on American soil. Located in the Inupiat village of Utqiaġvik, our High-Latitude Data Acquisition platform (HiLDA), is designed specifically to support polar-orbiting satellites and the growing demands of Arctic communications.

HiLDA operates entirely within U.S. territory and is U.S.-controlled infrastructure. It links directly into major cloud and internet exchange hubs in Seattle and Portland and is supported by triple-redundant fiber connectivity as well as high-capacity, low latency satellite backhaul, creating a reliable and resilient pathway for communications transmission of mission critical data and imagery.

The significance of this project goes well beyond commercial telecommunications.

Alaska is home to nine military installations and houses a significant portion of our missile defense capability. These capabilities require instantaneous communication. A modernization of our Arctic radar and monitoring systems should be non-negotiable, yet the backbone supporting those missions is still surprisingly fragile.

Building resilience in the Arctic cannot happen overnight. Harsh weather, remote geography, and limited transportation options are a reality of life and constant challenge, not to mention onerous federal and state permitting.

America’s adversaries understand this well. Russia has spent over a decade militarizing the Arctic, while expanding its communications and surveillance capabilities. China, despite not even being an Arctic nation, has also aggressively pursued investment throughout the region.

Meanwhile, policymakers in Washington D.C. continue to treat Arctic communications infrastructure as a low priority, especially as tensions flare in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The United States cannot wait for a catastrophic failure or geopolitical confrontation to discover that reliance on other nations for infrastructure is a precarious predicament, especially given that we can do it here at home.

We are an Arctic nation; secure Arctic infrastructure must be a national imperative. A domestic high-latitude ground station capability is not merely a business opportunity; it is a strategic imperative for the country.

Projects like HiLDA deserve serious federal attention, investment, and integration into national defense planning now, before America finds itself scrambling to build capabilities during a crisis. Quintillion is already receiving lots of interest from potential commercial partners, and the U.S. government should follow their lead.

The Arctic may seem distant, if not irrelevant to most Americans, but its importance is becoming impossible to ignore. Future conflicts, intelligence operations, missile defense systems, climate monitoring, and global communications will all increasingly depend on what happens above the Arctic Circle.

The question is whether the United States will build the infrastructure necessary to secure that future before someone else exploits the vulnerabilities we have overlooked for too long.

George M. Tronsrue III is the Chief Executive Officer of Quintillion, an Alaska-based fiber network provider, and a retired Army Captain. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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