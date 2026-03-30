Briefs

GFiber Drops ‘Google’ from Name as Astound Merger Nears

The rebrand comes as the company prepares for a major ownership change.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
GFiber Drops ‘Google’ from Name as Astound Merger Nears
Photo of GFiber Chief Growth Officer Melani Griffith from the company's website.

March 30, 2026 – Google Fiber has formally rebranded as GFiber, adopting a name it has used informally for more than a year as it prepares to merge with Astound Broadband.

In an email to subscribers sent Thursday, the company said the rebrand does not signal changes to pricing, speeds, or service, but framed the transaction expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 as a step toward greater operational and financial independence. 

GFiber Chief Growth Officer Melani Griffith wrote in a blog post the updated branding reflects the company’s emphasis on customer experience in addition to speed and pricing. 

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“GFiber is built for the modern age – fast, simple, reliable, and always prepared for what’s ahead,” Griffith wrote. 

The combined entity will be majority-owned by Stonepeak, a private investment firm specializing in infrastructure, while Alphabet Inc. will retain a significant minority stake.

GFiber CEO Dinni Jain said the merger will not affect current service and that the existing leadership team will remain in place.

The provider currently offers multi-gigabit plans at 1, 3, and 8 Gigabits per second (Gbps), with Wi-Fi 7, mesh systems, and professional installation included. Plans feature symmetrical upload and download speeds, no contracts, and no data caps.

GFiber and Astound said the deal is expected to support further expansion and continued investment in fiber infrastructure, including upgrades to its optical network.

It remains unclear whether the combined company will operate under the GFiber brand, or the Astound name.

Post tagged in
Briefs Fiber Melani Griffith GFiber Stonepeak Alphabet Dinni Jain

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