Gigapower Expands Fiber Buildout, Prepares for Second ISP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2025 – Gigapower, the open access fiber joint venture between AT&T and BlackRock , the world’s largest asset management firm, has completed network construction in six states and is serving “just under 70 communities,” according to Jeff Seidenfaden, Gigapower’s chief revenue officer.

The six states are Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Minnesota. Seidenfaden said the venture continues to pursue its goal of reaching 1.5 million fiber locations nationwide. Gigapower has not disclosed how many fiber passings it has completed to date.

Seidenfaden told Fierce Network earlier this month that Gigapower is “currently engaging with multiple ISPs” and expects another provider to begin offering service on the network within 30 days.

Ready to purchase Breakfast Club Membership? Only $490/year... Special $490/year offer

Since its launch in May 2023, AT&T has been the only provider offering service on the network. The addition of a second ISP would be an important milestone for Gigapower’s open access model, which is designed to allow multiple service providers to compete over the same infrastructure.

Seidenfaden said Gigapower aims to add ISPs with differentiated strengths, such as a wireless carrier that also sells fiber service or a video-focused company expanding into broadband. “It won’t be just a library of ISPs that become confusing to the end consumer,” he said.

Open access networks remain relatively uncommon in the United States, though they have a longer track record in European markets. Industry observers see Gigapower’s buildout as a closely watched test of whether the model can scale in the U.S. broadband market.

If the company succeeds in attracting additional ISPs while extending fiber to 1.5 million locations, it could become one of the largest U.S. experiments in combining open access with large-scale private investment.