Gomez Dismisses FCC News Distortion Investigations as ‘Baseless’

Under FCC rules, a news distortion case must possess clear evidence that the broadcaster deliberately distorted a factual news report. 

Patricia Blume

Photo of FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez (D) at the Freedom of the Press Foundation webinar, entitled "Hijacking the public interest: How the FCC and IRS have politicized free speech."

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025 – The sole Democrat on the Federal Communications Commission, Anna Gomez, on Monday slammed recent investigations and public statements from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr alleging  news distortion by major television networks. 

The investigations include reopening “news distortion” probes against ABC, CBS, and NBC – accusing CBS of misleadingly editing a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Carr has also alleged that Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, misrepresented coverage of the Abrego Garcia case and failed to adequately report on press conferences held by former President Donald Trump.

“The news distortion complaint against 60 Minutes is without basis,” ​​Gomez said during a webinar hosted by the Freedom of the Press Foundation on Monday. “The FCC has continued, basically harassing CBS, even though there is no basis for this investigation.”

Democracy Anna Gomez FCC Brendan Carr Freedom of the Press Foundation First Amendment News distribution

