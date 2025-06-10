Gomez Dismisses FCC News Distortion Investigations as ‘Baseless’

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025 – The sole Democrat on the Federal Communications Commission, Anna Gomez, on Monday slammed recent investigations and public statements from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr alleging news distortion by major television networks.

The investigations include reopening “news distortion” probes against ABC, CBS, and NBC – accusing CBS of misleadingly editing a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Carr has also alleged that Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, misrepresented coverage of the Abrego Garcia case and failed to adequately report on press conferences held by former President Donald Trump.

“The news distortion complaint against 60 Minutes is without basis,” ​​Gomez said during a webinar hosted by the Freedom of the Press Foundation on Monday. “The FCC has continued, basically harassing CBS, even though there is no basis for this investigation.”