Sign in Subscribe
Policyband

Gomez Joins 'Starlink is Nice … But' Caucus

LEO and fixed wireless 'are capacity-limited, and are not the silver bullet to close the digital divide. On the other hand, fiber service has more upfront," Gomez said.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

7 min read
Gomez Joins 'Starlink is Nice … But' Caucus
💡
▪️Has Gomez Called the Cops?▪️Nexstar Upbeat about ESPN, Fox One Apps Coming Aug. 21▪️GCI Feels Starklink Competition▪️Ting Adds 400 Fiber Subs in Q2 ▪️ Nexstar CEO Responds to 39% Cap Fans like ATVA

Fiber: Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez just joined a poorly camouflaged D.C technology working group. It’s called the “Starlink is Nice … But” Caucus. Over and over, influential voices like Gomez have used this formulation to justify massive federal investment in fiber, even if it means depriving money earmarked for broadband affordability. As policy analyst Joe Kane at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation has repeatedly documented, America’s broadband affordability problem is far worse that her broadband availability problem. “Ultimately, we must recognize that there is great promise in satellite and fixed wireless technology, and they can both serve areas with immediate need,” Gomez said in an Aug. 6 statement that she read aloud yesterday. “However, these two approaches are capacity-limited, and are not the silver bullet to close the digital divide. On the other hand, fiber service has more upfront costs and is not a feasible approach for every community.” (More after paywall.)

Post tagged in
Policyband

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Repeals 98 Antiquated Rules and Regulations FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact Broadband Breakfast on August 27, 2025 - States and the BEAD Deadline BEAD A Staredown Between States and NTIA Over the Future of ‘Non-Deployment’ Funding NTIA Fiber, Fixed Wireless Adds Improved Over Last Q2, Cable Worsened Infrastructure Gomez Wary of FCC’s Deployment Inquiry Broadband Mapping and Data