Sign in Subscribe
Data Center

Google Commits $3B to Hydropower for Pennsylvania Data Centers

Partnership with Brookfield delivers 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric capacity to Google 

Sadie McClain

Sadie McClain

2 min read
Google Commits $3B to Hydropower for Pennsylvania Data Centers
Photo of the turbine hall for the Safe Harbor Hydroelectric Facility on Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna River, one of two dams supplying power under Google’s new $3 billion clean energy deal with Brookfield. Photo by D.A. Cameron/Flickr.

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2025 – Google announced a new clean energy agreement Tuesday to use hydropower to power digital infrastructure across the country. 

Brookfield Asset Management partnered with Google to create a “Hydro Framework Agreement,” aiming to bring 3,000 megawatts of hydroelectric capacity to Google projects across the country. Brookfield said this “first-of-its-kind” agreement was the “the world’s largest corporate clean power deal for hydroelectricity,” in a release.

The first contracts signed under the framework include a $3 billion, 20-year purchase agreement for 670 megawatts of power from two hydroelectric dams on Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna River. Google said it plans to invest $25 billion in data center infrastructure in the mid-Atlantic area.

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

Big Tech has been seeking clean energy to power the rapidly-growing data center industry for the past few years.

“This collaboration with Brookfield is a significant step forward, ensuring clean energy supply in the [mid-Atlantic] region where we operate,” Google’s Head of Data Center Energy Amanda Peterson Corio said

“Hydropower is a proven, low-cost technology, offering dependable, homegrown, carbon-free electricity that creates jobs and builds a stronger grid for all,” Corio concluded.

Post tagged in
Data Center Google hydropower Amanda Peterson Corio

Read more

Popular Tags

Hilliary Communications to Acquire TDS Telecom’s Oklahoma Operations FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact Senate Invokes Cloture on Roth Nomination BEAD Gomez: Preserve Remaining State Control of BEAD NTIA 'Imagine You Wake Up Tomorrow and You Don't Have Any Access to the Internet' Infrastructure Pew: Incomplete Federal Data Threatens Effectiveness of Broadband Deployment Programs Broadband Mapping and Data