Google Commits $7 Billion To Iowa Data Centers

June 2, 2025 – Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Google, announced on Friday that the company will invest $7 billion in Iowa over the next two years to build data centers in Cedar Rapids and Council Bluffs.

While exact details of the distribution plans have yet to be formally released, the investment works to further Google’s overall mission of placing America as the lead in the international AI race.

The investment builds on Google’s longstanding relationship with the state of Iowa. Since 2007, Google has invested $6.8 billion into Iowa’s AI infrastructure. This latest investment deepens the relationship, positioning Iowa as a leading state in AI development.

In addition to the data center and AI plans, Google also launched a new program with the Cedar Rapids Electrical Trade Center, which provides $500,000 in funding to increase the state’s labor force. The program is projected to increase the number of electricians in the state by more than 700 by 2030. This initiative is designed to provide longstanding support for the forthcoming energy demands.

Google also announced another new partnership with the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa’s community colleges. Through this partnership, Google will launch an AI education program to train the next generation in AI essentials.