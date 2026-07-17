GOP Lawmakers, AGs Want FCC Data Breach Case Reheard

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – More than 20 Republican lawmakers want federal judges to overturn a 2025 case that upheld expanded telecom data breach rules.

They said the 2025 decision would make it easier for agencies to reissue rules similar to those Congress struck down with the Congressional Review Act. Like the telecom industry groups also trying to reverse the decision, they fear the CRA would become a less effective means of quashing regulations they don’t like.