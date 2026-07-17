Privacy

GOP Lawmakers, AGs Want FCC Data Breach Case Reheard

The fear the precedent would make it harder for Congress to eliminate agency rules it doesn’t like

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
GOP Lawmakers, AGs Want FCC Data Breach Case Reheard
Photo of Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., during an April hearing on Capitol Hill by Cliff Owen/AP

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 – More than 20 Republican lawmakers want federal judges to overturn a 2025 case that upheld expanded telecom data breach rules.

They said the 2025 decision would make it easier for agencies to reissue rules similar to those Congress struck down with the Congressional Review Act. Like the telecom industry groups also trying to reverse the decision, they fear the CRA would become a less effective means of quashing regulations they don’t like.

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Privacy FCC Brendan Carr Eric Schmitt Ted Cruz Scott Fitzgerald Trent McCotter Richard Hudson Iowa

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