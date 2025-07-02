Gov. Josh Stein Vetos REINS Act in North Carolina

July 2, 2025 –Democratic Gov. Josh Stein has vetoed North Carolina House Bill 402, also known as the REINS Act. This bill would restrict state agencies from making decisions and regulations to a certain extent without the approval of the state legislature.

The Carolina Journal reported , “On June 11, the state Senate approved it by a vote of 26-17, and the House concurred by a vote of 70-44 on June 17.”

Stein’s main concern starts with the health of his citizens, saying that the bill would be restrictive and put unnecessary blocks on regulations. His recent Friday press release included his comments on the veto:

“This bill would make it harder for the state to keep people’s drinking water clean from PFAS and other dangerous chemicals, their air free from toxic pollutants, and their health care facilities providing high quality care. It would impose red tape, including an unworkable unanimity requirement, that would hamstring the decision-making of agencies, boards, and commissions, making them less effective at protecting people’s health, safety, and welfare.”

National Federation of Independent Business State Director Gregg Thompson responded to the veto , and said, “Our members are deeply disappointed in Governor Stein for vetoing important legislation that would protect Main Street businesses from costly government overreach.” Thompson explained that this bill could help small businesses, giving them the ability to push back on rules and regulations that could put businesses under.

Donald Bryson, CEO of the John Locke Foundation, also expressed his frustration with the Governor. “Unelected bureaucrats shouldn’t impose million-dollar regulations in the dark,” Bryson said. “But Gov. Stein’s veto of the REINS Act protects that very overreach. By rejecting this commonsense reform, the governor has chosen bureaucratic power over democratic accountability.”