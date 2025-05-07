Governors Ink Regional Pact to Expand Nuclear Energy in the West

May 7, 2025 – As power demands surge in the West, three Republican governors signed an agreement last week to pursue building a regional “energy corridor” anchored by advanced nuclear technology.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and Idaho Governor Brad Little on April 29 in Draper, Utah, outlines a shared commitment to accelerate deployment of small modular and advanced nuclear reactors, coordinate electric grid infrastructure, and strengthen workforce development across state lines.

According to the agreement, the three states – linked by geography, abundant natural resources, and a shared legacy of energy production – seek to align policies that support innovation, attract private investment, and increase access to “reliable, affordable” zero-carbon energy.

The agreement comes as a wave of energy-intensive data center projects sweeps across Utah, driven by growing demand for cloud services and artificial intelligence. The state is home to at least 39 data centers, with more on the way .

“A big chunk of Utah’s population is located along a booming high technology corridor that runs north to south along the western slopes of the Wasatch mountains,” NeutronBytes reports . “Demand for electricity to power its continued growth is one of the factors driving Utah’s interest in SMRs [small modular reactors].”

Utah has also emerged as a hub of nuclear activity. Holtec International and Terrestrial Energy have signed separate MOUs to develop and potentially deploy SMR designs in the state, part of a long-term strategy to diversify energy supplies.

Separately, Utah leaders and Idaho National Laboratory signed a second MOU this week, establishing a formal partnership focused on advanced energy research, workforce training, and deployment of nuclear technologies.

In Idaho, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL) plays a critical role in regional outreach by offering access to nuclear R&D infrastructure and technical expertise.

Several companies – including Oklo, Aalo, and the Department of Defense’s Project Pele – were developing advanced micro-reactor prototypes at the lab, with additional designs slated for testing at INL facilities.

Meanwhile, in Wyoming, construction is underway on a 345-megawatt nuclear power plant in the town of Kemmerer. Developed by TerraPower, a company founded by Bill Gates, the project aims to replace a retiring coal plant and serve as a blueprint for building similar advanced reactors across the West.