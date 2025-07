💡 ◾ ITIF: Regulators Trail Broadband Market Trends ◾ Sinclair Fears Static from Datacasters ◾ Groups Oppose Verizon on Unlocking ◾ Team Telecom OKs SES-Intelsat ◾ Coalition Wants One UScellular Deal

Deal: Gray Media and E.W. Scripps Co. yesterday announced TV station deals that violate current FCC policies. The TV station owners – who would not stand a chance if Democratic FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel were still in charge – clearly expect the current FCC under Republican Chairman Brendan Carr to issue the necessary waivers. Carr has repeatedly stressed his goal of strengthening TV stations as trusted outlets of essential local news.

Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson told TVNewsCheck editor Michael Depp yesterday: “The [FCC], and specifically the Chairman, has definitely signaled that it’s ready to move on, allowing multiple big four ownership in a market. Chairman Carr has expressed openness to using waivers, and we expect that’s how it will happen.” Ironically, FCC lawyers under Carr defended the rules that Symson wants waived before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Oral arguments were heard on March 19, 2025, but no decision has been handed down by the court. (More after paywall.)