Greenlight Networks to Acquire Loop Internet Assets

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2025 – Greenlight Networks has reached a deal to acquire the assets of Loop Internet, a locally owned fiber provider headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Announced on Wednesday , Greenlight and Loop together aim to serve the Scranton area, covering neighboring cities such as Wilkes-Barre, Mountain Top, and Kingston.

“By joining forces, we can move faster into new markets, operate more efficiently, and deliver an exceptional customer experience to even more consumers,” CEO of Greenlight Networks Mark Murphy announced the deal.

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit

“Loop’s existing network footprint complements our current and planned service areas, and will provide a critical base of operations, in addition to key personnel and resources in the Scranton area,” Murphy said.

Loop Internet Founder, Chris Hacken, also expressed excitement for the expansion. “We’re proud of what we’ve built at Loop Internet,” he said, “and this next chapter with Greenlight Networks is an exciting evolution of that journey, that enables us to accelerate our plans.”

Founded in 2015 in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., by Hacken, who was an area resident frustrated with poor connectivity, Loop Internet has grown over the past decade to provide fiber internet services in parts of Mountain Top, Scranton, and Kingston; with several neighboring communities under construction and coming online soon.

The ISP has earned a reputation for transparent pricing, responsive customer service, and local investment.

“Greenlight will build on Loop’s strong local expertise and infrastructure with capital investments in the region,” the release states.

Greenlight announced in April it would expand in South-Central Pennsylvania and Baltimore, Maryland. The ISP currently serves 225,000 homes and 10,000 businesses, across 40 municipalities, with a strong presence across New York state.

Greenlight’s acquisition of Loop was pending regulatory approval and expected to close later this year.