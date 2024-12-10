Guthrie Selected to Chair House Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 – Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., was selected Monday by the House Republican Steering Committee to chair the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the 119th Congress.

Guthrie, who defeated Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, in a competitive race, will succeed outgoing chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

The recommendation from the Steering Committee, a panel that assigns committee leadership roles within the Republican caucus, still requires formal ratification by the full GOP conference, a step widely considered a formality.

“I am honored to be chosen by my colleagues to serve as the next Chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee,” Guthrie said in a statement following his selection. “I am humbled and excited to get to work next Congress to deliver on President Trump and House Republicans’ agenda.”

“We must work together to restore America’s energy dominance and lower energy prices, protect children’s online safety and ensure America remains the world leader in technological innovation,” he continued.

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence in Guthrie’s leadership.

“The committee will be in good hands under Guthrie. As the current chairman of the Committee’s Health Subcommittee, he already has the experience and know-how required to hit the ground running,” Johnson said.

Outgoing chair McMorris Rodgers issued congratulations to her successor.

“I am confident that he will rise to this historic moment of unified Republican control of government to deliver on issues and policies at the forefront of powering our economy, including bolstering our global competitive edge in energy, technology, and health care,” McMorris Rodgers said.

The Energy and Commerce Committee, established in 1795, is the oldest standing committee in the House of Representatives and plays a pivotal role in shaping policies on broadband, data privacy, energy, and public health.

The committee oversees the Federal Communications Commission and various sectors of the communications industry, including broadband providers, cable companies, broadcasters, and wireless and wireline phone companies.

Latta, the most senior Republican on the committee, is Chairman of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee.

Industry leaders saluted Guthrie’s appointment.

“Chairman-elect Guthrie has been a longtime leader on spectrum, security and rural connectivity issues, and we look forward to working with him to prioritize growth, innovation and collaboration in the competitive communications industry to benefit all Americans,” said Tim Donovan, president and CEO of the Competitive Carriers Association.

Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, issued a statement praising Guthrie’s appointment. “Representing a rural district where NTCA members live and serve, Chairman-elect Guthrie understands firsthand the needs of rural communities and the benefits of connectivity for commerce, education and healthcare in these areas,” Bloomfield said.