Hawaii Implements Digital Navigators With Expected BEAD Funding

June 10, 2025 – A bill to develop broadband access and education for Hawaiians was signed into law by the state’s Acting Governor Monday.

The bill will utilize more than $400 million in federal funds to “aggressively increase broadband affordability…and competitive availability” as well as hire “digital navigators” to help educate Hawaiians on computer usage.

“This bill is so important because it helps to level the playing field [for underserved Hawaiians],” said House Speaker Nadine Nakamura (District 15, Kauai) at yesterday’s signing.

The bill orders the hiring of six digital navigators on the Hawaiian islands.

“These are people who can help regular people figure out how to use the internet,” said Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke, who has served as Lt. Gov. since 2022 . Many community members, especially seniors, struggle with new technologies. Navigators, available through the public library system, offer assistance to these individuals.

“Currently we [have zero navigators] because we are starting over from the pilot project,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “We hope to eventually have 51, we’ll start with a small cohort, but we’d like to make sure we have navigators in every branch across the state…we are looking forward to having these navigators available sometime in the fall.”

The digital navigator program comes out of $400 million in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding that Hawaii expects to receive, according to Luke. BEAD recently underwent massive changes , forcing states and private enterprises to resubmit applications.

“I know there’s a lot of anxiety about what’s happening to a lot of the federal funds…there are different pockets of money when it comes to broadband [going to both state programs and] private providers,” said Luke.

The state is working “very closely” with individual funding agencies to ensure state officials understand BEAD’s new structure and that BEAD still aligns with Hawaii’s goals going forward, said Hawaii Chief Information Officer Garret Yoshimi.