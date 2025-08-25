Hawaii Makes Headway on $120 Million Subsea Fiber Network Project

WASHINGTON, August 25, 2025 – Hawaii’s project to connect the islands to broadband internet through a subsea fiber network took another step forward as global cable solutions provider Prysmian announced Thursday its contract to supply the necessary submarine cables.

Last year, the State of Hawaii created the Hawaiian Islands Fiber Link (HIFL) project, an effort to improve and expand high-speed broadband internet throughout the state. The HIFL program is a cornerstone of the state’s “ Connect Kākou ” broadband initiative and was designed to deliver connectivity to underserved areas through open-access, carrier-neutral inter-island fiber infrastructure.

Following the project’s initial announcement, the University of Hawaii granted Atlanta-based Ocean Networks, Inc. $120 million to supply, construct, operate, and maintain the planned 450 miles of subsea fiber.

Last week, Ocean Networks, Inc. named Prysmian , a global cable solutions provider based in Milan, Italy as the supplier of fiber for the project. Ocean also announced a contract with Canada-based International Telecom Inc. , which will be responsible for the project’s engineering and installation needs.

“We are thrilled to be working with industry leaders like Prysmian and International Telecom, whose expertise is crucial to achieving our goal of enhancing high-speed broadband access across Hawaiʻi,” said David Blau, Chief Operating Officer of Ocean Networks. “Securing these contracts represents a major step forward in the construction timeline for the HIFL project, bringing us closer to fulfilling the promise of improved connectivity for all of Hawaiʻi’s residents, businesses, education, and government entities.”

“IT takes great pride in our long history of successful project delivery within the Hawaiian Islands,” commented Steve Arsenault, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at IT. “We are pleased to contribute once again to the important work of strengthening Hawaiʻi’s inter-island telecommunications infrastructure.”

Currently, the HIFL project is expected to be completed and ready for service in late 2026, featuring 24 fiber pairs with a design life of 25 years.

Davide Taddei, Submarine Telecom Business Director at Prysmian, noted that Prysmian’s solutions are “designed not only for performance and durability but also to support enhanced digital security and data integrity for the communities they serve.”

When asked why these internationally based companies were awarded contracts over U.S. firms, iMiller Public Relations declined to comment.