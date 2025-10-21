Henry Orejuela: Securing Connectivity in Contested Battlespaces

In modern conflict, every frequency is a target. Once-reliable radio frequency (RF) systems – long the foundation of military communication – are now increasingly liabilities. Adversaries can jam, intercept, or spoof signals with alarming ease. The result is a dangerous paradox: just when secure connectivity matters most, traditional channels may leave warfighters blind and exposed.

This reality is reshaping how militaries think about connectivity. Secure, resilient satellite communications (satcom) are no longer optional – they are mission-critical. And as the battlespace evolves, so too does the satellite landscape that supports it.

A shifting defense satcom landscape

For decades, military satcom was dominated by legacy geostationary providers and select narrowband constellations. But commercial innovation is rewriting the rules.

Low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations – once designed primarily for commercial use – are now drawing defense attention. Their shorter signal paths reduce latency, while their proliferation provides redundancy. Governments and defense agencies worldwide are investing in this new wave of satellite infrastructure to ensure connectivity in environments where terrestrial or traditional RF systems can be unreliable.

According to Credence Research, the combined commercial and military satellite communications market is projected to grow from $66.8 billion in 2024 to $167.8 billion by 2032, reflecting both heightened demand and heightened risk.

Covert connectivity under pressure

If every frequency is a target, then resilience depends on stealth as much as strength. Militaries are exploring covert connectivity solutions that minimize detection and disruption.

Tracker devices and covert sensors exemplify this shift. By transmitting narrowband signals with a “low probability of intercept and detection,” they are less visible to adversaries. Edge processing – filtering sensor data locally before transmitting only critical alerts – further reduces the communications footprint. This enables commanders to track vehicles, monitor supply chains, or deploy thousands of discreet sensors without tipping off opposing forces.

These capabilities are particularly valuable in environments where electronic warfare (EW) is prevalent. Modern jammers powered by machine learning can adapt in real time to neutralize even frequency-hopping systems. In such a contested environment, low-signature connectivity becomes essential to survival.

Lessons from commercial-to-defense adoption

The defense market has historically been cautious about adopting commercial technology. But today, the boundary between consumer and combat innovation is narrowing.

One example is chip-level integration of satellite and cellular communications. Originally developed for consumer smartphones, this technology is now being adapted for defense platforms. By intelligently switching between terrestrial and satellite networks, these embedded modules provide always-on connectivity in austere environments – without requiring bulky or specialized terminals.

Similarly, partnerships between commercial satellite operators and defense integrators demonstrate how proven commercial architectures can be repurposed. In one case, a defense contractor used Globalstar’s “bent-pipe” satellite network to deliver secure communications. Because the satellites function as relays, new features could be implemented from the ground without modifying spacecraft already in orbit – an agile model well-suited to evolving military requirements.

This type of adaptation underscores a broader lesson: the pace of innovation in commercial satellite communications can benefit defense users, provided solutions are tailored to their unique operational demands.

Preparing for the next fight

Geopolitical tensions and active conflicts highlight the urgency of resilient communications. Defense planners can no longer assume uncontested access to the spectrum. Instead, connectivity strategies must account for the following:

Redundancy through diversity: Integrating satellite and terrestrial networks reduces single points of failure.

Integrating satellite and terrestrial networks reduces single points of failure. Covert and resilient solutions: Narrowband, low-power, and edge-processed communications minimize exposure to jamming and detection.

Narrowband, low-power, and edge-processed communications minimize exposure to jamming and detection. Partnership with commercial innovators: Leveraging proven architectures accelerates the availability of defense-ready capabilities.

Leveraging proven architectures accelerates the availability of defense-ready capabilities. Scalability of sensing and tracking: Deploying thousands of low-cost sensors rather than a handful of high-value assets increases resiliency and situational awareness.

The convergence of commercial technology with military need is not accidental – it is inevitable. As adversaries exploit vulnerabilities in legacy systems, militaries must harness every available tool to ensure secure, resilient, and covert connectivity.

Conclusion

In contested battlespaces, information dominance is inseparable from communications resilience. Every jammed signal, every intercepted transmission represents a potential tactical disadvantage. Yet, within this challenge lies an opportunity: by embracing innovative satellite architectures, covert sensing solutions, and commercial-to-defense adaptation, militaries can stay connected even when every frequency is under threat.

Secure connectivity is no longer just a technical issue. It is a strategic imperative – one that will define the outcome of future conflicts.

Henry Orejuela leads Government Sales and Business Development at Globalstar, where he oversees satellite IoT communications and 5G cellular technology across government and Department of Defense segments. With extensive experience in the technology sector, Henry brings a proven track record of driving growth and building strategic partnerships. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

