‘Here we go, Jim!’ FCC's Carr Moves to Sack 39% TV Cap Reviled by NAB

FCC: If CBS Sports football swami Tony Romo covered the FCC, the excitable former NFL QB would probably react to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s latest move by saying, “Here we go, Jim!” Just one day after the Senate delivered Carr his first Republican majority since Jan. 20, the FCC’s Media Bureau promptly dropped a MOAB of news on the media sector that had an air of inevitability to it: The 39% TV station cap, detested by Nexstar CEO Perry Sook and the National Association of Broadcasters, is headed for the dustbin.

Officially, the unsigned Media Bureau document released Wednesday called the effort a “refresh” of the record opened in 2017 and asked a lot of questions. “NAB thanks Chairman Carr for taking this important step towards modernizing a decades old rule that limits television broadcasters’ ability to compete in today’s media marketplace. We appreciate Chairman Carr’s willingness to tackle this critical issue, which will allow us to better serve our communities with trusted news and information,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. (More after the paywall.)