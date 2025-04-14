Hochul Launches $5M Grant Program to Improve Wireless Coverage Across New York

April 14, 2025 — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday announced a new $5 million grant initiative to fund innovative solutions for improving mobile wireless coverage in underserved areas of her state.

The “Connectivity Innovation – Mobile Service” Request for Applications is a central part of the governor’s broader Mobile Service Connectivity Initiative, introduced during her State of the State address. The program is managed by ConnectALL, the state’s $1 billion digital infrastructure initiative, and aims to support projects that address persistent gaps in cell phone service through scalable, technology-driven approaches.

“Reliable cellular service isn’t a luxury — it’s essential to public safety, economic opportunity and quality of life,” said Hochul. “This investment will help develop creative solutions to ensure all New Yorkers have access to strong wireless connectivity.”

The program is expected to fund roughly three grants with awards ranging between $1 million and $2 million each. Proposals must demonstrate the ability to support multiple mobile network providers and either introduce new technologies or apply existing ones in novel ways.

“This program will empower eligible entities with the resources they need to implement creative solutions that bring reliable cellular service to areas traditionally underserved by the current connectivity marketplace,” said Hope Knight, Empire State Development President and CEO.

The Mobile Service RFA adds to a suite of ConnectALL programs, including digital equity grants, broadband infrastructure for affordable housing, and the state’s $664.6 million BEAD deployment plan.

The application portal opened April 11 and will close June 17, 2025. Applications must be submitted through the state’s Consolidated Funding Application portal.