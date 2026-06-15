Hochul’s Nuclear Push Collides With Data Center Moratorium Fight
The plan comes as lawmakers press Hochul to pause large data centers and keep their power costs off ratepayers.
The plan comes as lawmakers press Hochul to pause large data centers and keep their power costs off ratepayers.
The Montana-based provider failed to respond to requests tied to suspected illegal robocalls, the agency said.
Fox Corp. is acquiring streaming platform Roku in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $22 billion, gaining access to the Roku Channel and more than 100 million global streaming households.
Separately, the Rural Wireless Association also raised concerns about the proposed T-Mobile-Grain deal.
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