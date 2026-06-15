Data Center

Hochul’s Nuclear Push Collides With Data Center Moratorium Fight

The plan comes as lawmakers press Hochul to pause large data centers and keep their power costs off ratepayers.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
Hochul’s Nuclear Push Collides With Data Center Moratorium Fight
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York by Julia Nikhinson/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 – Gov. Kathy Hochul, D,  is pushing New York toward new nuclear power just as legislation to pause some large data center development is awaiting her signature.

That tension is turning the state’s nuclear roadmap into a test case for one of the biggest questions facing the artificial intelligence buildout: whether data center power demand should be treated as a public reliability problem or a private infrastructure cost. 

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Data Center AI New York Kathy Hochul Jo Anne simon Kevin Parker Scott Gray Responsible Data Center Development Act

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