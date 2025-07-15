House Backs Permanent FCC Council on Network Security

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2025 – The House on Tuesday passed legislation to make permanent a key Federal Communications Commission advisory council.

The bill, H.R. 1717, the Communications Security Act , codifies in law the FCC’s existing Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council. While CSRIC has operated by charter since 2009, the bill gives it permanent statutory authority and formalizes its structure and membership requirements.

The bill was one of several telecommunications measures debated on the House floor Monday, six of which passed . Action on H.R. 1717 was temporarily postponed before winning approval Tuesday afternoon by a 380–33 vote under suspension of the rules.

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit

Speaking on the House floor Monday, the bill’s sponsor Rep. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said the legislation would “ensure our nation's communication systems were prepared to deal with cybersecurity threats and natural disasters.”

“From the recent flooding in Texas to Hurricane Helene last year to Superstorm Sandy that devastated my home state of New Jersey in 2012,” Menendez illustrated. “In these moments, our ability to communicate with one another and with emergency responders is vital.”

“That's why the FCC should have a permanent advisory council that can provide recommendations regarding both the rapid restoration of communication services in the event of widespread or major network disruptions, and the steps communications providers can take to help secure these networks and everyone who relies on them,” Menendez explained.

Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone, D-N.J., also voiced support, calling CSRIC’s work vital to “protect critical infrastructure and ensure its reliability.”

The bill requires the FCC to establish a council within 90 days, appoint members from industry, academia, public interest groups, and all levels of government, and publish reports every two years. Members linked to foreign adversaries or deemed national security risks would be excluded.

The bill was postponed on Monday although a recorded vote was requested by Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio. The vote was scheduled for the next day, a routine procedural step, not because of opposition or delay in support.