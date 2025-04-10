House Bill Would Divert BEAD Funds Toward Satellite and Wireless Subsidies

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 – A bill introduced Wednesday by Rep. David Taylor, R-Ohio, would allow states to use federal broadband infrastructure funds to subsidize satellite and fixed wireless service in low-income communities.

The measure would amend the $42.45 billion Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program to allow funds to be used for 50% of the cost of a satellite or fixed wireless receiver, plus $30 off the monthly bill for a year. Priority would be given to counties in the bottom 50% of a state’s per capita income.

Taylor framed the bill as a stopgap to connect rural areas while fiber networks are built.

“No matter what technology is used, rural Americans need internet access now,” he said in a statement.

He said his bill would fill a gap that exists right now.

“Fiber internet is vital but it could take years to connect all of southern Ohio,” he added.

“My Bridging the Broadband Gap Act would expand broadband across rural America while the proper infrastructure is being developed.,” Taylor said. “This bill will put us one step closer to connecting rural Ohio farmers, families, and businesses with the modern economy.”

Thirteen of the 16 counties in Ohio’s Second Congressional District fall in the bottom half of the state’s per capita income rankings.

​In late March , Taylor introduced a related measure, the Expanding Appalachia’s Broadband Access Act, which would require the U.S. Government Accountability Office to study the feasibility of incorporating low-Earth orbit satellite providers like Starlink into the Appalachian Regional Commission's (ARC) broadband programs.

The ARC has traditionally prioritized fiber-optic infrastructure, requiring providers to deliver symmetrical 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) speeds with low latency. LEO satellites have not consistently met these standards.