House Committee Votes to Adopt AM Radio Bill

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 – The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill to require AM radios as "standard equipment in passenger motor vehicles" coming off the factory line.

The bill, sponsored by Reps. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fl., and Frank Pallone ,D-N.J., became a major legislative priority for the National Association of Broadcasters after Elon Musk said he would not include AM radios in Teslas. Ford, BMW, and Mazda joined Musk.

The bill, which passed 45-2, will impact U.S. domestic and imported vehicles. It will require the Transportation Secretary to implement the law within two to three years after consulting with the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, in a statement after the vote, said: “[NAB urges] congressional leadership to ensure this bill moves forward and becomes law, safeguarding AM radio’s indispensable service to the public.”

Last December, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act looked as if it was on its way to Senate passage until Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked it over a dispute on ending electric vehicle subsidies. NAB, with support for FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, has framed the issue as largely one about public safety .

Lawmakers, including the committee’s ranking member Pallone, noted during the hearing that AM radio is a vital tool for Americans during natural disasters. He points specifically to Hurricane Sandy, which killed 34 people in his home state of New Jersey in 2012.

The bill passed even though lawmakers expressed strong doubts from a free-market perspective.

Dissenting lawmakers, including Rep. John James (R-Mich.), were concerned about the use of federal mandates for the inclusion of archaic technology to provide emergency notification services.

During debate on the bill, Rep. James said “[as a conservative] I came to reduce mandates [and] the emergency alert system has never been more robust.”

He also mentioned that the mandatory inclusion of AM radio in vehicles would increase auto industry costs.