House Expected To Pass Bill Hastening Broadband Deployment On Federal Lands
Photo of Congressman Thomas Kean Jr., R-N.J. in 2022 by Stefan Jeremiah/AP

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2026 – The House of Representatives is schedule to vote on a bill Tuesday that is designed to speed up deployment of broadband on federal lands. 

Sponsored by Thomas Kean Jr., R-N.J, the “Enhancing Administrative Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act” will require the Secretaries of Agriculture and Interior to produce a report that outlines the regulations and administrative barriers to broadband deployment, and develop an action plan to address them. 

“By addressing key regulatory barriers, prioritizing staffing to process permits, and improving interagency coordination, we can take real steps forward in ensuring affordable, reliable connectivity for our communities,” said Kean in a statement on Feb 12.

