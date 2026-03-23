House Expected to Pass Satellite Broadband Study Bill Proposed for Appalachia

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 – Lawmakers are calling for a federal study on whether satellite broadband could play a larger role in economic development projects across Appalachia, as policymakers reconsider how best to connect rural communities.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Dave Taylor (R-Ohio) as H.R. 2474 , would require the Government Accountability Office to evaluate whether the Appalachian Regional Commission can incorporate satellite services into its broadband initiatives. The commission has historically supported infrastructure projects aimed at expanding connectivity and promoting economic growth in underserved regions. The House is expected to approved the bill on Tuesday, March 24.

Under the proposal, the study would assess the ability of satellite broadband to support business activity, examine economic outcomes in areas that have adopted satellite services, and analyze the cost-effectiveness of deploying broadband through satellites.

The measure does not authorize new funding for satellite broadband. Instead, it reflects growing interest in whether low-Earth orbit satellite systems could complement traditional deployment models, particularly in hard-to-reach areas where fiber or fixed wireless networks may be more costly or difficult to build.

Federal broadband programs have typically prioritized terrestrial technologies, including fiber and fixed wireless, though that approach has come under increased scrutiny as policymakers look for faster and more cost-efficient ways to close connectivity gaps.

Supporters of the study say satellite broadband could offer a viable option for remote communities, especially in regions like Appalachia where terrain and population density pose challenges for traditional infrastructure.

The bill, titled the “Expanding Appalachia’s Broadband Access Act,” would give the GAO one year to complete the study and report its findings to Congress.

Lawmakers said the results could help inform future decisions about how federal and regional programs allocate broadband funding as technology options continue to evolve.