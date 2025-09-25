House Lawmakers Introduce Middle Mile Bill for Rural America Act

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2025 – Rural internet access tends to lag urban America in speeds because the cost to deploy communications facilities is higher in less densely populated areas. Two House members have a plan to address that problem.

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, and Rep. Josh Riley, D-N.Y., introduced the Middle Mile for Rural America Act on Aug. 26. The bill would reauthorize the Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program to expand access to high-speed internet in rural communities.

“Reliable internet connection helps our businesses on Main Street grow, our farmers monitor market fluctuations and commodity prices in real time, and our families stay connected to the world. We must do everything possible to invest in the necessary infrastructure to deliver state-of-the-art broadband to every rural community,” Feenstra said in the release.

The press release stated that many rural communities lack the infrastructure needed to connect to service providers. It said expanding middle-mile networks would strengthen resiliency and reduce the cost of reaching the nation’s unserved and underserved areas.

The legislation is backed by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives, and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Louis Finkel, senior vice president of government relations at NRECA, said middle-mile infrastructure is essential to lowering costs and ensuring reliable service for families, schools, and businesses.

The Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure program was first created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The new legislation would extend that effort by continuing funding for middle-mile expansion across the country.

Although announced nearly a month ago, the bill — filed as H.R. 5037 — is awaiting action in the House.