House Panel Rejects Amendment to Revive the ACP
Subcommittee Chairman Rich Hudson, R-N.C., said the ACP was intended to be temporary and was plagued by waste and abuse.
Ted Hearn
ACP: The House Energy and Commerce Committee last night rejected an amendment to revive the Affordable Connectivity Program, with funds coming from proceeds from future FCC spectrum auctions. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.), sponsor of the amendment, was not specific about the amount of money she wanted in describing her amendment, which was defeated (24 yeas, 29 nays) in a party line vote. The budget bill advanced by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) would reinstate the FCC’s spectrum auction authority, require the agency to identify 600 megahertz of spectrum, and raise $88 billion from future spectrum auctions. The original ACP law had $14.2 billion in funding before full funding ran out on May 31, 2024. “Funding to make broadband affordable is needed now, perhaps more than ever,” Clarke said. “[Auction] proceeds should be reinvested for the public good and not used exclusively to pay for tax cuts for [Republicans’] billionaire friends.” (More after paywall.)
