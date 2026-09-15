House Panel to Mark Up Broadband Strategy, Satellite Licensing Bills

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2026 - The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to advance two major telecommunications bills this week as Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., continues pushing a communications agenda during the final months of the 119th Congress.

Guthrie announced that the full committee will hold a Sept. 16 markup of 16 bills, including legislation aimed at creating a national broadband strategy and accelerating the federal approval process for satellite networks.