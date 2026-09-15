House Panel to Mark Up Broadband Strategy, Satellite Licensing Bills
House lawmakers will consider measures to require a national broadband strategy and accelerate FCC approval timelines for satellite licenses
House lawmakers will consider measures to require a national broadband strategy and accelerate FCC approval timelines for satellite licenses
Data centers account for a quarter of projected load growth in the state, its grid operator said, against much larger shares in Texas and Virginia.
Dish submitted a new bankruptcy plan aimed at addressing tower companies’ objections
Waterloo officials approved a 90-day moratorium on new data centers.
Oklahoma’s earlier broadband investments suggest the economic effects of connecting underserved communities
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