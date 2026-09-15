House Panel to Mark Up Broadband Strategy, Satellite Licensing Bills

House lawmakers will consider measures to require a national broadband strategy and accelerate FCC approval timelines for satellite licenses

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
House Panel to Mark Up Broadband Strategy, Satellite Licensing Bills
The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where the House Energy and Commerce Committee is advancing legislation on broadband strategy and satellite licensing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2026 - The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to advance two major telecommunications bills this week as Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., continues pushing a communications agenda during the final months of the 119th Congress. 

Guthrie announced that the full committee will hold a Sept. 16 markup of 16 bills, including legislation aimed at creating a national broadband strategy and accelerating the federal approval process for satellite networks.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
119th Congress broadband strategy satellite license satellite communications Arielle Roth Brett Guthrie

Read more

Popular Tags

Oregon Purging Dead from Lifeline Rolls FCC Study Links Broadband Adoption to Lower 'Time Poverty' Broadband's Impact Oklahoma BEAD Results May Take Years to Measure for Ag BEAD FCC Interested in 1.6 GHz Auction in 2028, NTIA Official Says NTIA T-Mobile Countersuing AT&T for False Ads AT&T State Regulators Concerned About Verizon, Fidium Copper Retirement Infrastructure