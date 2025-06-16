House Restores ReConnect Funding for FY26

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2025 – A rural broadband program had its funding restored by a House Appropriations subcommittee on June 4.

The ReConnect Loan and Grant Program , which provides funding for broadband infrastructure in rural areas, received a proposed $90 million for Fiscal Year 2026 in a recent bill released by the House Appropriations Committee .

Although President Donald Trump proposed eliminating ReConnect program funding in his FY26 budget proposal (p. 140), House lawmakers chose not only to continue the funding, but more than double the program’s FY25 budget of $44 million. The bill still needs to be approved by the full House.

The ReConnect funding is intended “to complement existing funds to deploy broadband to the most underserved areas,” said House Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Andy Harris, R-Maryland, in his remarks at a subcommittee meeting June 5.

ReConnect provides funding for the construction, improvement, and acquisition of broadband infrastructure for areas where more than 90% of households lack sufficient access to broadband.