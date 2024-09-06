House to Consider Five Communications Security Bills Next Week

WASHINGTON, September 6, 2024 – Next week, House lawmakers will take up several telecom-related bills aimed at countering national security threats to U.S. communications networks and technology.

As members return from a six-week recess, the House on Monday will take up five communications security measures under suspension of the rules, a process that limits floor debate, prohibits amendments, and requires a two-thirds majority vote for passage.

The legislation reflects a multifaceted effort to secure the U.S. communications infrastructure from foreign threats, building on previous legislation like the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act .

Key measures being considered next week include:

H.R. 820, the Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act , mandates the Federal Communications Commission to publish an annual list of entities with substantial foreign ownership that hold FCC licenses or authorizations. The bill specifically targets countries such as China, Russia, and North Korea, which are considered potential national security threats;

H.R. 7589, the ROUTERS Act , directs the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to study the security risks posed by consumer routers and modems manufactured by foreign-owned companies;

H.R. 1513, the FUTURE Networks Act , establishes a 6G task force within the FCC. This bill aims to ensure that the U.S. remains a leader in developing next-generation wireless technologies amid intensifying global competition, particularly from China;

H.R. 2864, the Countering CCP Drones Act , seeks to ban drones produced by DJI Technologies and other Chinese manufacturers from operating in the U.S. due to concerns that these devices could be used for espionage; and

H.R. 4741, the Securing Global Telecommunications Act , calls for the creation of a strategy to advance the use of secure telecommunications infrastructure globally, among other objectives.