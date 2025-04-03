House to Hold Hearing on AI, Infrastructure, and U.S. Global Competitiveness

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2025 — The House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a full committee hearing next week to examine the future of artificial intelligence and its implications for American innovation, infrastructure, and global competitiveness.

Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., announced the hearing, titled “Converting Energy into Intelligence: the Future of AI Technology, Human Discovery, and American Global Competitiveness,” and is set for Wednesday, April 9, at 10:00 a.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building.

Guthrie emphasized the importance of investing in the physical infrastructure required to support the rapid expansion of AI, including increased electricity generation, next-generation semiconductors, and advanced communications networks.

“AI gives us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the world in innovation and growth,” said Guthrie in a statement . “To realize this potential, the U.S. must build the right foundation—from power and chips to computing capacity—while also ensuring consumer protections remain strong.”

A witness list has not been posted to the committee’s website..

The hearing is expected to feature leading voices from the technology, energy, and semiconductor industries and will explore how federal policy can drive AI development while maintaining safeguards.