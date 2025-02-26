Sign in Subscribe
Expert Opinion

How Should Secretary Lutnick Reform the $42 Billion Broadband Program?

For $849 million, Americans should expect modern data analytics, cost analysis, and competitive auctions to deploy billions of dollars of funding. 

Sarah Oh Lam

Sarah Oh Lam

3 min read
How Should Secretary Lutnick Reform the $42 Billion Broadband Program?
The author of this Expert Opinion is Sarah Oh Lam. Her bio is below.
Post tagged in
Expert Opinion BEAD Howard Lutnick Arielle Roth NTIA BTOP arra iija

Read more

Popular Tags

Carr Appoints New FCC Deputy General Counsel FCC ACP More than Paid for Itself: Study Broadband's Impact How Should Secretary Lutnick Reform the $42 Billion Broadband Program? NTIA How Should Secretary Lutnick Reform the $42 Billion Broadband Program? BEAD NARUC Wants Copper Theft Federally Criminalized Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data