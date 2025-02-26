How Should Secretary Lutnick Reform the $42 Billion Broadband Program?
For $849 million, Americans should expect modern data analytics, cost analysis, and competitive auctions to deploy billions of dollars of funding.
For $849 million, Americans should expect modern data analytics, cost analysis, and competitive auctions to deploy billions of dollars of funding.
Bradley Craigmyle appointed Deputy General Counsel for litigation
The industry wants a firm deadline for utilities to process large pole attachment requests.
One seeks to overturn Trump's emergency energy declaration, the other targets Biden's methane gas fee.
Effort believed to be a preliminary step toward passage of the REINS Act.