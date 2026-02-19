‘I Support That Transaction’ – FCC Chairman Carr Ready to Approve Nexstar-TEGNA Deal

💡 ■ TV Station Owners Fear C-Band Disruption ■ Boston Mayor: Regardless of Income, 24% Say Broadband Too Expensive ■ NCTA to FCC: Broadband Labels Not Designed as a Consumer Panacea ■ BBK Lawyers Say Echostar Fallout Could Also Harm Tower Landlords ■ Los Alamos Stays on Brand, Goes with ‘Atomic Fiber’ ■ Carr Names Two to the WAC Ahead of Shanghai WRC ■ Former FCC Democrat Geoffrey Starks Joins Latham & Watkins

Merger: If there were any mystery remaining, it disappeared Wednesday. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr told reporters that he wanted to approve Nexstar Media Group’s acquisition of TEGNA, forming a broadcast TV powerhouse with 265 stations that will reach 54.5% of U.S. TV households as calculated under FCC rules. The limit, whether by law or rule, is 39%. “With respect to Nexstar-TEGNA, I support that transaction,” Carr told reporters in Washington. Carr’s endorsement came after President Trump backed the deal at the same time he tried to assuage deal critics like Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy. “Those that are opposed don’t fully understand how good the concept of this Deal is for them, but they will in the future. GET THAT DEAL DONE! PRESIDENT DJT,” he said Feb. 7 on this Truth Social feed. “President Trump is exactly right,” Carr said in response the same day. “The national networks like Comcast & Disney have amassed too much power. For years, they’ve been pushing this Hollywood & New York programming all over the country with no real checks.” In terms of timing, Carr seemed to suggest sooner rather than later. He did not reveal his plans for dealing with the 39% cap. “We’re going to be moving forward with it here – in terms of the exact document that we do that through, you know, stay tuned. And when we release it, you’ll see it,” Carr said. Nexstar’s $6.2 billion purchase can’t close without Justice Department approval and relief from the 39% cap on TV households a single broadcaster may reach nationally. Ruddy told a Senate Committee on Feb. 10 that he was “prepared to litigate” FCC departure from the 39% cap.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in Washington D.C. on Wednesday