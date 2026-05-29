Illinois Clears Landmark AI Safety Bill
A near unanimous vote sends the legislation to the governor.
Georgina Mackie
— 2 min read
May 29, 2026 – A landmark artificial intelligence safety bill cleared the Illinois legislature Wednesday, setting a potential new national standard for regulating the country's most powerful AI companies.
The bill, SB 315, passed the House 110-0 and the Senate 52-5. It would require frontier AI companies, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, to create, publish, and annually update plans addressing severe or catastrophic risks from their models.
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