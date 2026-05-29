AI

Illinois Clears Landmark AI Safety Bill

A near unanimous vote sends the legislation to the governor.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Illinois Clears Landmark AI Safety Bill
Photo of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday April 27, 2025, by Reba Saldanha/AP.

May 29, 2026 – A landmark artificial intelligence safety bill cleared the Illinois legislature Wednesday, setting a potential new national standard for regulating the country's most powerful AI companies.

The bill, SB 315, passed the House 110-0 and the Senate 52-5. It would require frontier AI companies, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, to create, publish, and annually update plans addressing severe or catastrophic risks from their models.

CTA Image

See Breakfast Club Membership Options!

See Breakfast Club Membership Options
Post tagged in
AI Artifical Intelligence Anthropic OpenAI Daniel Didech Google Donald Trump xAI Meta JB Pritzker

Read more

Popular Tags

House Communications Subcommittee Sets GPS Hearing for June 4 FCC Pope Calls for Robust Regulation of AI in Manifesto that Ponders Future of Humanity Broadband's Impact Great Plains Communications Says Rural Providers Will Need Support Beyond BEAD BEAD Virginia Democrat Urges Spanberger to Resolve Pole Disputes NTIA Ookla: Wi-Fi Hardware, Not Fiber, Limits Broadband Quality Infrastructure Comcast Leads in Download Speed: Opensignal AT&T
#if @member /if