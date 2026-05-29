New Mexico Awards Broadband Planning Grants to Three Rural, Tribal Communities
The state has now awarded planning grants to 18 Tribal communities.
The state has now awarded planning grants to 18 Tribal communities.
A near unanimous vote sends the legislation to the governor.
An SIA attorney expects the FCC to seek more comment on the issue 'sometime this summer'
The move by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine comes as the industry is under pressure to pay the full costs of its vast networks.
Repair vessel weeks away as six aleutian communities lose service.