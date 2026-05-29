New Mexico Awards Broadband Planning Grants to Three Rural, Tribal Communities

May 29, 2026 – New Mexico is continuing its push to expand broadband access across rural and Tribal communities through a new round of planning grants aimed at preparing local governments and pueblos for future infrastructure deployment.

The New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion announced Thursday that it awarded $300,000 in broadband planning grants to Jemez Springs, Doña Ana County and Santo Domingo Pueblo through the state’s Grant Writing, Engineering, and Planning Program.