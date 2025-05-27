Illinois Moves Forward on BEAD as Federal Overhaul Looms

May 27, 2025 – As Illinois launched Wave 2 of its Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program Tuesday, state leaders and local infrastructure groups warned that looming federal changes could stall deployment by up to two years.

In a letter to Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Illinois Waterway Ports Commission urged Congress to preserve state flexibility over BEAD implementation, pointing to the success of Illinois’s first funding wave.

The state received 238 proposals covering 86% of eligible locations in Wave 1. The state’s Office of Broadband reported early outcomes , saying selected projects alone would connect more than 37% of target locations, over one-fifth of those being among the state’s hardest to serve.

In a Wednesday newsletter, the Illinois Office of Broadband confirmed that applicants from Wave 1 would receive status updates that day and officially launched the second wave of funding.

This phase – part of the fourth round of the state’s Connect Illinois grant program – will prioritize both “priority broadband projects” in unserved areas and “non-priority” deployments where no qualifying projects exist.

The announcements come during a time of uncertainty for the BEAD program and its future . The Commerce Department has announced it will issue updated guidance this summer that could reshape state-level deployment strategies.

The Trump administration revoked funding for BEAD’s sister program, the Digital Equity Act, on May 9, prompting Illinois broadband officials to urge action to preserve the $24.7 million initiative.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and broadband officials warned the move could jeopardize programs that have already distributed over 1,400 devices and hosted more than 4,000 digital skills classes for residents facing systemic digital barriers.