INCOMPAS Presses FCC to Reform Pole Attachment Rules

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 — Federal regulators are facing mounting pressure from the broadband industry about the need to update pole attachment rules to speed up broadband deployment.

The trade group INCOMPAS called on the Federal Communications Commission to reform pole attachment rules, saying delays, high costs and inconsistent utility practices are slowing broadband deployment.

INCOMPAS, based in Washington, D.C., advocates for policies that foster competition, innovation and economic growth. Members include Conterra and Microsoft,

“These unnecessary costs and procedural bottlenecks threaten to delay or derail broadband deployment at a time when communities across the country are urgently awaiting better, faster and more affordable service options,” said Christopher Shipley, executive director of public policy at INCOMPAS, said in a Sept. 23 press release.

The association said the FCC should reflect “operational realities,” arguing that doing so would cut consumer costs and “further the Commission’s goal of closing the digital divide.”

INCOMPAS recommended measures such as “a 240-day deployment window with flexibility for permitting delays and a cost ceiling on final make-ready charges to improve predictability and reduce unjustified expenses”.

The group also asked the FCC to keep from imposing strict rules, such as a 120-day deployment deadline or mandated payment schedules, and pressed for greater transparency in application fees and inclusion of light poles under federal rules.

“When coordinated in a timely manner and without unreasonable fees, access to poles enables faster broadband buildout, fuels competition and drives innovation in both wholesale and retail markets,” Shipley said.