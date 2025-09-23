Sign in Subscribe
Pole Attachments

INCOMPAS Presses FCC to Reform Pole Attachment Rules

INCOMPAS urged the FCC to adopt fair pole attachment rules

Naomi Jindra

Naomi Jindra

2 min read
INCOMPAS Presses FCC to Reform Pole Attachment Rules
Photo of Christopher Shipley, from YouTube

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 — Federal regulators are facing mounting pressure from the broadband industry about the need to update pole attachment rules to speed up broadband deployment.

The trade group INCOMPAS called on the Federal Communications Commission to reform pole attachment rules, saying delays, high costs and inconsistent utility practices are slowing broadband deployment.

INCOMPAS, based in Washington, D.C., advocates for policies that foster competition, innovation and economic growth. Members include Conterra and Microsoft,

CTA Image

Ready to purchase Breakfast Club Membership? Only $490/year...

Special $490/year offer

“These unnecessary costs and procedural bottlenecks threaten to delay or derail broadband deployment at a time when communities across the country are urgently awaiting better, faster and more affordable service options,” said Christopher Shipley, executive director of public policy at INCOMPAS, said in a Sept. 23 press release.

The association said the FCC should reflect “operational realities,” arguing that doing so would cut consumer costs and “further the Commission’s goal of closing the digital divide.”

INCOMPAS recommended measures such as “a 240-day deployment window with flexibility for permitting delays and a cost ceiling on final make-ready charges to improve predictability and reduce unjustified expenses”.

The group also asked the FCC to keep from imposing strict rules, such as a 120-day deployment deadline or mandated payment schedules, and pressed for greater transparency in application fees and inclusion of light poles under federal rules.

“When coordinated in a timely manner and without unreasonable fees, access to poles enables faster broadband buildout, fuels competition and drives innovation in both wholesale and retail markets,” Shipley said.

Post tagged in
Pole Attachments Christopher Shipley INCOMPAS FCC

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

INCOMPAS Presses FCC to Reform Pole Attachment Rules FCC Jostling in the Airwaves Resumes After Passage of Trump’s Budget Bill Broadband's Impact Illinois to Spend More Than 95 Percent of $1 Billion BEAD Budget BEAD U.S.–UK Tech Pact Spurs $350B in Cross-Atlantic Deals NTIA Dateline Ashburn: The Interplay Between IXPs and Data Centers Infrastructure Broadband Breakfast on September 24, 2025 - Broadband Mapping and Funding Accountability Broadband Mapping and Data