Interior Department Office Plans to Expedite Broadband Efforts in Tribal Communities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2025 — The Department of the Interior announced a new policy aimed at cutting red tape and speeding approval of broadband projects in tribal communities, a move officials said will reduce barriers to connectivity in unserved and underserved areas.

The policy creates a framework for processing rights-of-way applications for broadband infrastructure across Indian Country. Obtaining such approvals is required for projects on tribal or individually owned Indian trust or restricted lands.

Under the new system, the Bureau of Indian Affairs must review an application within seven business days and notify the applicant if additional information is needed. The guidance also allows for waivers of certain regulatory requirements and defers to the judgment of landowners and tribes on what is in their best interest.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has pledged to support tribal energy and infrastructure development as part of a broader commitment to streamline support for tribal efforts.

Janel Broderick, principal deputy assistant secretary for Indian Affairs, said the changes reflect that commitment.

“This new policy supports the Trump administration’s commitment to cutting red tape and upholding tribal sovereignty,” Broderick said. “Expediting processes and respecting tribal decision-making are key to fulfilling our responsibilities to tribal communities.”

Broadband infrastructure projects rely on existing rights-of-way such as roadways to extend access. Interior officials said that speeding reviews and approvals will help bring faster deployment of fiber, wireless, cable and satellite technologies to rural tribal communities. Interior officials said the framework is designed to both strengthen tribal sovereignty and accelerate connectivity.