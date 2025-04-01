Iowa Urged to Prioritize Fiber Ahead of Arrival of $415 Million in BEAD Money

April 1, 2025 — Iowa is set to receive $415.3 million through the federal Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program to expand high-speed internet access to more than 84,000 unserved state locations.

State officials are preparing to select subgrantees to carry out the broadband buildout, with fiber expected to be the preferred technology. But debate is growing over whether satellite providers like Starlink should also be eligible.

Clara Wulfsen, executive director of the Iowa Cable and Telecommunications Association, warned against funding what she called short-lived satellite systems in a recent op-ed .

“Iowa should prioritize providers with a long-term commitment to deploy future-ready networks that won’t require expensive upgrades within a few years,” she wrote.

Wulfsen and others argue that while fiber is more expensive upfront, its lower maintenance costs and longer lifespan make it a better long-term investment. Critics say low Earth orbit satellites need frequent replacement, making them less cost-effective over time.

“Fiber-based technologies, in particular, provide the scalability and reliability to meet both current and future demands for high-speed connectivity,” Wulfsen said.

The BEAD program, part of President Biden’s $42.45 billion “Internet for All” initiative, aimed to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable internet.

Iowa’s broadband office is expected to announce funding recipients later this year. Industry groups say success will depend not just on construction, but on long-term affordability, outreach, and support for digital skills.