IQ Fiber Launches Fiber-Optic Internet Service in Pinellas County, Florida

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 — IQ Fiber, a Jacksonville, Florida-based fiber network provider, has launched service in Pinellas County , Florida, bringing 100 percent fiber-optic internet to residents and businesses across St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Largo.

Home to nearly one million residents, Pinellas County is a “key milestone in IQ Fiber’s growth strategy,” the company said. The company was founded in 2021 with funding from private equity company SDC Capital Partners.

“From transparent pricing to 5-star customer support, our goal is to deliver fast, reliable internet without the hassles customers have come to expect from traditional providers,” said IQ Fiber CEO Ted Schremp.

The launch marks the beginning of a more than $100 million investment by IQ Fiber in the region, which is expected to create more than 50 permanent jobs, the company said.

“High-speed internet access is essential to Clearwater’s growth and quality of life,” said Mayor Bruce Rector, R-Clearwater. “We’re pleased to welcome IQ Fiber to our community and look forward to the benefits that greater connectivity brings to our residents and businesses.”

IQ Fiber’s network serves customers in Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Pinellas County in Florida, as well as areas in the states of Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, and South Carolina.