California

ISPs, Advocates Split of FCC Preemption of California Copper Rules

Also, the state’s telecom regulator urged the FCC to reject AT&T’s copper retirement request

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
ISPs, Advocates Split of FCC Preemption of California Copper Rules
Photo by Dan Dennis via Unsplash

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 – Broadband providers and consumer advocates are split on whether federal rules overrule California's state-level policy on returning copper networks.

In March, the Federal Communications Commission updated its copper retirement rules, eliminating some filing requirements and making it easier to grandfather legacy services like voice and low-speed broadband. 

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