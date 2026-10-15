J.D. Power: T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and GFiber Top ISP Satisfaction Rankings

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2026 — Customers are more satisfied with wireless internet providers than wired providers, but the gap is shrinking, according to a new J.D. Power study.

Wireless internet providers scored 645 out of 1,000 in overall customer satisfaction, compared with 560 for wired providers. The gap narrowed by eight points from 2025, as wired providers improved their scores for digital tools and value for the price paid, according to the study released Oct. 8, 2026.

The study was based on responses from 31,548 customers with internet service from providers included in the survey. Fieldwork ran from August 2025 through August 2026. J.D. Power measured satisfaction across seven dimensions: service quality, value, ease of doing business, trust, people, digital tools, and problem resolution.

T-Mobile ranked highest in the national wireless internet segment for the third consecutive year, scoring 659. Among wired providers, Verizon led the East region with 592, AT&T led the North Central region with 578, GFiber led the South with 707 , and AT&T led the West with 595.

“Stable internet service is no longer a differentiator. It’s a basic expectation,” said Carl Lepper, senior director of J.D. Power’s TMT and Utilities Practice. Providers increasingly distinguish themselves through value, trust and seamless digital experiences, he said.

The study suggests that customer satisfaction increasingly depends on more than reliable connections. J.D. Power found differences in affordability perceptions and how easily customers could resolve problems through providers’ digital tools.

Seventy percent of wireless internet customers said their plans were affordable, compared with 55 percent of wired customers. The average monthly cost of wired internet was $84, compared with $77 for wireless service.

Customer support also influenced satisfaction scores. More than 80 percent of customers who used provider websites to resolve problems did so without complications. Satisfaction among wireless customers who encountered no difficulties reached 710, compared with 625 among wired customers.

When customers experienced complications, satisfaction fell more sharply for wired providers. Their scores dropped 167 points to 458, while wireless providers’ scores fell 96 points to 614.

Apps also performed well in resolving problems. Eighty-five percent of wired customers and 90 percent of wireless customers who used provider apps said their issues were resolved on the first contact. Yet app use remained limited, with 28 percent of wired customers and 38 percent of wireless customers using apps to resolve problems.