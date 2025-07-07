Jason Fuller: BEAD, AI, and the Future of Broadband Deployment in the U.S.

Following the recent BEAD announcement, there’s certainly a lot to unpack. On the positive side, dedicating funding for AI infrastructure is a noteworthy investment that could significantly bolster AI capabilities within our broadband networks.

However, the 10-year AI law moratorium for states, contingent upon the Byrd Rule challenge, introduces a layer of uncertainty. From a broadband engineering standpoint, clarity and consistency in regulation are essential. A definitive federal framework, whether through the proposed moratorium or alternative legislation, would give us the confidence to plan and invest in essential AI infrastructure needed to support next-generation networks. If the moratorium passes, broadband engineers will have a clearer path to constructing AI-centric networks. Conversely, if it falls through, we'll be left to navigate a patchwork of state regulations, making it harder to implement a cohesive national AI-broadband strategy.

Additionally, the NTIA’s BEAD policy restructuring aims to streamline the program by mitigating what it views as unnecessary regulatory burdens and emphasizing cost-efficiency and technology neutrality to accelerate nationwide broadband deployment. This shift in focus could influence the types of technologies implemented and the providers receiving funding, potentially favoring fixed wireless and satellite solutions in regions where fiber deployment is deemed prohibitively expensive.

It's a bit of a paradox, isn't it? On one hand, the government emphasizes the necessity of enhancing our network technology to embrace AI and position ourselves as leaders in AI development, which requires robust infrastructure like fiber, power, and land. On the other hand, there's a push for more cost-effective, albeit less robust solutions to extend broadband access to underserved areas. This dichotomy underscores why the United States lags behind many countries in fixed fiber connections; it seems you can't have your cake and eat it too. Much of what the American public wants mirrors how broadband engineering has long been approached: a clear set of standards to deliver a quality project over and over again. These standards should reflect common sense, logic, and sound judgement when it comes to price, sustainability, and longevity.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty, whether it’s around AI, tech neutrality, state vs federal regulations, etc. But one thing remains clear, our nation is still in limbo on when, where, and how broadband networks should be deployed. At the end of the day, the average consumer just wants fast and reliable internet in their homes/businesses, to be connected, and to get on with their lives.

Jason Fuller, CHR Solutions, Director of Engineering, joined CHR Solutions in 2022 as an Engineering Design Manager. Jason has performed roles as Engineering Manager, Sr. Systems Engineer, and Subject Matter Expert in OSP and Network Engineering where he provides guidance on complex network deployments. Before joining CHR, Jason served as the Director of Engineering for a multi-state ISP, where he led the expansion of fiber broadband services, connecting thousands of homes. With over 20 years in the telecom industry, he has worked across various technologies, from DSL and HFC network design to modern Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

