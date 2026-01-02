Jim Holanda Named Cable One CEO

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2026 – Cable One’s next CEO will be Jim Holanda, the company announced Wednesday.

Holanda will take over for Julia Laulis, who retired Wednesday after eight years leading the company, by March 31, 2026. Holanda was CEO of Astound Broadband since 2010 and has held posts at Comcast, Charter, and other cable operators.

Cable One first announced it was looking for a new CEO in June. It counts more than 1 million broadband subscribers across the west, midwest, and southern United States.

The company posted its worst broadband subscriber numbers in years in the third quarter of 2025, losing 21,200 customers.

Management at the time pointed to customers rolling off promotional prices, migrating to a new billing system, and tough competition from fixed wireless and fiber. Laulis said new connections had improved in the first part of the fourth quarter, implying future subscriber losses wouldn’t be quite as bad.

Still, 2025 was rough for cable companies generally, given lingering effects from the Affordable Connectivity Program shutting down and increased competition, especially from fixed wireless services offered by the major mobile carriers.

“What most differentiates the cable operators today is the price that they charge for broadband,” MoffettNathanson Senior Managing Director Craig Moffett wrote in a recent investor note. “Cable One raised prices too far, too fast, and while the company has taken some of the right steps, it is still paying the price.”

But he said the future still looked good for the company, as it isn’t pouring money into expanding its network and only faces strong competition in half of its footprint.

Cable One began piloting a mobile service in November. The company is hoping that bundling mobile and fixed broadband will help keep customers around, a strategy used by cable giants Charter and Comcast. Cable One has also launched two cheaper tiers of broadband plans aimed at competing with fixed wireless and appealing to the most low-income households.

Astound said in November it had already hired a new CEO but would hold off on announcing who until sometime in the first quarter of 2026. John Freehan, Astound’s CFO, has been serving as interim CEO since then.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join Cable One as CEO and lead the company in its mission of enabling its customers to thrive and stay connected to what matters most,” Holanda said in a statement. “I am energized by Cable One’s future and the opportunities ahead to drive value for its stockholders.”