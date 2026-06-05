Artificial Intelligence

Jonathan Turley Raises Automation Fears in Free State Foundation Address

Fox News contributor also spoke on Thomas Paine’s life and legacy

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Jonathan Turley Raises Automation Fears in Free State Foundation Address
Speaker Jonathan Turley (right) shakes hands with Free State Foundation President Randolph May at the think tank's 20th anniversary celebration on June 4 (BroadbandBreakfast).

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 — Constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley says he fears subsidized industries and socialist policies more than artificial intelligence. 

In remarks at the Free State Foundation’s 20th anniversary celebration, Turley raised fears of job losses posed by automation and large language models, which he said could “dwarf” the Great Depression and create people who are “unemployable.” 

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Artificial Intelligence Jonathan Turley Free State Foundation Elizabeth Warren Obama Thomas Paine George Washington University Law School Arielle Roth Randolph May Michelle Connolly Daniel Lyons Maryland

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