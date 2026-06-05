Jonathan Turley Raises Automation Fears in Free State Foundation Address
Fox News contributor also spoke on Thomas Paine’s life and legacy
Lincoln Patience
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 5, 2026 — Constitutional law scholar Jonathan Turley says he fears subsidized industries and socialist policies more than artificial intelligence.
In remarks at the Free State Foundation’s 20th anniversary celebration, Turley raised fears of job losses posed by automation and large language models, which he said could “dwarf” the Great Depression and create people who are “unemployable.”