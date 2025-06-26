Sign in Subscribe
Infrastructure

Judge Dismisses Investor Suit Against AT&T Over Lead Cables

The court said some claims were actionable and gave the investors 30 days to file a new complaint.

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Photo of the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas by LM Otero/AP

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 – A federal judge dismissed last week a lawsuit from AT&T investors who alleged the company misled them about risks related to lead cables. The court gave the investors 30 days to file an amended complaint.

Chief Judge David C. Godbey of the Northern District of Texas said some statements made by the company were potentially false and therefore actionable, but the investors hadn’t made a strong enough showing that AT&T executives were being deceptive or reckless.

“The complaint fails to allege any facts showing the Individual Defendants were aware of any widespread environmental contamination risk or employee health issues that could reasonably result in material risk to the company,” Godbey wrote in a June 16 opinion.

