Judge Grants Verizon Request to Block T-Mobile Ads Targeting Switchers

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 – A federal judge granted Verizon's request Monday to block competing wireless carrier T-Mobile from promising customers they can save more than $1,000 per year if they switch.

“Competition in the cellular service market is intense and in some ways zero-sum. Each provider wants for itself as many customers as it can get,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote. “Advertisements get faster, flashier, and (sometimes) funnier. But this legitimate competition and innovation cannot come at the expense of truthfulness and accuracy.”

Verizon had sued T-Mobile over ads claiming people would save more than $1,000 per year if they switch to T-Mobile from another carrier. Verizon accused T-Mobile of comparing its promotional prices to Verizon’s non-promo prices.