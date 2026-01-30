Energy

Judge Rules Massachusetts Offshore Wind Project Halted by Trump Administration Can Continue

Developers and states sued seeking to block the administration’s order.

Photo of wind turbine blades for the Vineyard Winds project on July 11, 2023, by Charles Krupa/AP

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2026 (AP) — A federal judge said Tuesday that a nearly completed Massachusetts offshore wind project can continue, as the industry successfully challenges the Trump administration in court.

At U.S. District Court in Boston, Judge Brian Murphy halted the administration's stop work order for Vineyard Wind, citing the potential economic losses from the delays and the developers' likelihood of success on their claims. Vineyard Wind is one of five big offshore wind projects on the East Coast that the Trump administration froze days before Christmas, citing national security concerns — and the fourth that has since been allowed to go forward.

A spokesperson for the company, Craig Gilvarg, said in a statement that it would “work with the Administration to understand the matters raised in the Order.”

