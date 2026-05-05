Jury Awards $18.2M in Tower Death Case, Recovery Uncertain

May 5, 2026 – A Delaware jury on Monday awarded $18.2 million to the family of two telecom workers killed in a 2020 tower accident, but bankruptcy filings by the liable companies could limit how much is ultimately recovered.

The verdict follows a ten-day trial over the deaths of brothers Jovan and Bryan Maldonado-Andino, who were killed when a boom lift toppled at a cell tower site in Bethany Beach, Delaware, where crews were working on equipment for T-Mobile.

The jury held general contractor Nexius Solutions and its training affiliate Myndco jointly liable, awarding $18.2 million in damages to the brothers’ estates and parents.

Ages 23 and 22, Jovan and Bryan had been on the job for less than two weeks and had not completed required aerial lift training, according to the case record.

They were working about 120 feet in the air when wind gusts of 35 to 44 miles per hour exceeded both the equipment manufacturer’s 28 mph limit and Nexius’s internal 20 mph safety policy.

The lift tipped over and fell into nearby power lines, killing both men.

The case exposed what court records described as a “cascade of safety failures,” including operating in unsafe conditions, deploying uncertified workers, and failing to enforce internal safety rules.

Although Nexius argued it was not responsible for subcontractor safety, testimony showed it oversaw safety practices, created job safety procedures, and had authority to shut down worksites.

Both Nexius and Myndco filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June 2023 and have no remaining assets, according to court filings.

As a result, the family’s recovery is likely limited to insurance.

Under its contract, Nexius was required to carry about $6 million in combined insurance coverage, far below the $18.2 million verdict.

That leaves a gap of more than $12 million between the jury’s award and the likely available coverage.

A bankruptcy court order allowed the family to pursue the case only to recover from available insurance proceeds.

The broader Nexius collapse involved $600 million in liabilities and more than 1,000 creditors, with no funds available for distribution, according to filings.

The case now moves to the insurance recovery phase, where the family will seek payment from available coverage, leaving the final payout likely well below the jury’s $18.2 million award.