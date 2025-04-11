Sign in Subscribe
Kansas

Kansas Declares Broadband Critical Infrastructure, Boosts Legal Protections

The new law increased penalties for trespassing on or damaging telecommunications systems

Clara Easterday

1 min read
Photo of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D), by Michael Brochstein.

April 11, 2025 - Kansas has officially designated broadband and telecommunications systems as critical infrastructure, a move aimed at strengthening legal protections and deterring tampering with essential internet services.

Gov. Laura Kelly (D) signed House Bill 2061 into law this week, expanding the state’s definition of critical infrastructure to include broadband cables, wireless towers, antennas, and other telecommunications equipment. The new law increased penalties for trespassing on or damaging these systems, aligning Kansas with a growing number of states that treat interference with communications networks as felonies.

“We know that it is critical all Kansans have access to reliable high-speed internet,” Kelly said in a press release. “By classifying broadband cables and wires as critical infrastructure, we are taking steps to deter tampering with these essential materials to ensure that Kansans’ internet service is not disrupted.”

