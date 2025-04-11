Kansas Declares Broadband Critical Infrastructure, Boosts Legal Protections
The new law increased penalties for trespassing on or damaging telecommunications systems
The new law increased penalties for trespassing on or damaging telecommunications systems
Rep. Taylor has also pushed for satellites to be considered in Appalachian broadband grants.
Rural broadband providers urged federal officials to stay the course on prioritizing fiber in BEAD.
The rocket, carrying 27 Kuiper satellites, was grounded due to weather conditions
About one-third of router owners now use mesh networking systems