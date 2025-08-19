Kansas Governor Announced $10.4 Million to Increase State Broadband Adoption

WASHINGTON, August 19, 2025 – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a $10.4 million investment in critical broadband initiatives to deliver high-speed internet to underserved areas in the state.

According to the Kansas Commerce Department’s announcement on August 4, the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will partner with 18 organizations across the state and operate through the Advancing Digital Opportunities to Connect Kansans (ADOPT) program.

“Broadband access is a common thread that is central to bringing our communities together and creating spaces for their residents to succeed in today’s digital world,” Kelly said. “From public safety to workforce readiness and online education — these awards will continue to propel Kansans forward.”

The ADOPT Program supports nonprofits, school districts and internet service providers across Kansas to ensure that residents in every county in Kansas can participate in the modern digital world. With this funding, residents in underserved communities are to receive high-speed internet through measures to make public Wifi more accessible and the distribution of devices.

“We will continue investing in the broadband infrastructure necessary for Kansans to participate in the digital economy, but our efforts should not – and will not – end there,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “By providing tools, resources, training and reliable access to that infrastructure, ADOPT provides targeted support to ensure every single Kansan can invest in their future and advance their own quality of life.”

Following their mission to create a sustainable approach to reach as many individuals and communities as possible, ADOPT funds were granted to a wide range of organizations with diverse membership, including the Independence Community College Library, the Southwest Area Agency on Aging, and the Prairie Band Pottawatomi Nation.

One particular grant recipient that has attracted attention is the Emporia Public Library, which received $48,989 to install five solar-powered Wi-Fi benches. Benches will be located near spaces supporting mental health services, the recreation center, and a food pantry, expanding free public internet access in key community locations.

“Digital opportunity programs like ADOPT continue to help us bridge the digital divide in Kansas,” said Broadband Executive Director Bill Abston. “These awards recognize the critical need and the opportunities we can enable by funding access to high-speed broadband — truly strengthening our communities and preparing our future generations.”